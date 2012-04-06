Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week’s stories feature some future tech in the form of computer glasses that will help you navigate through life, and the latest innovations in 3-D printing. And then there’s Don Corleone, who has an offer of leadership advice you can’t refuse.
1. An Offer You Can’t Refuse: Leadership Lessons From “The Godfather”
Fast Company
Lydia Dishman makes you an offer you can’t refuse, advice from The Godfather.
2. The Dirty Little Secret Of Overnight Successes
Fast Company
Josh Linkner finds fortune in failure and makes the case for never giving up.
3. How To Get The Most Out Of Your Employees
Fast Company
Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton discuss how you can dissect employee motivators and perfect your management skills.
4. How Facebook Finds The Best Design Talent, And Keeps Them Happy
Co.Design
E.B. Boyd explains why Facebook is the place to be for top design talent.
5. Want To Be More Creative? Get Bored
Fast Company
Martin Lindstrom thinks we should rethink how (and where) we should be doing our thinking.
6. 6 Powerful Web Tools For Getting Unusual Things Done, From Audio Editing To File Conversion
Fast Company
Kevin Purdy enumerates on six invaluable tools that deserve a place in your bookmark bar.
7. 3-D Printing Is So Last Year: MIT’s “Self-Assembling Sand” Builds Objects Instantly
Co.Design
Mark Wilson gives us a glimpse into the future of printing, straight out of a sci-fi movie.
8. 4 Problems Google Glasses Have To Solve Before Becoming A Hit
Co.Design
Mark Wilson has some advice for Google on how to develop and perfect their game-changing glasses.
9. 3 Things That Will Cost More In 2012
Co.Exist
Terry Tamminen forecasts commodity price fluctuation for 2012. You will probably be disappointed.
10. Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda On Scoring “The Raid: Redemption,” And How It Will Shape The Band’s Next Album
Co.Create
Ari Karpel talks to Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park on what it is like to score a movie.
Video Of The Week:
Unreasonables, Episode 1: InVenture Goes Big On Microfinance For Micro Businesses
Co.Exist
Co.Exist’s Unreasonables series launched earlier this week. Check out the first episode of this inspiring video series about people who live to make a difference.
Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly newsletters.
Read more selections from our Weekly 10 series.