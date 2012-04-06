advertisement
Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

Here are the stories you read, tweeted, status’d, and shared this week.

By Dan Asadorian1 minute Read

This week’s stories feature some future tech in the form of computer glasses that will help you navigate through life, and the latest innovations in 3-D printing. And then there’s Don Corleone, who has an offer of leadership advice you can’t refuse. 

Don Corleone


1. An Offer You Can’t Refuse: Leadership Lessons From “The Godfather”
Fast Company

Lydia Dishman makes you an offer you can’t refuse, advice from The Godfather.

Paper Ball


2. The Dirty Little Secret Of Overnight Successes
Fast Company

Josh Linkner finds fortune in failure and makes the case for never giving up.

Employee


3. How To Get The Most Out Of Your Employees
Fast Company

Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton discuss how you can dissect employee motivators and perfect your management skills.

Facebook


4. How Facebook Finds The Best Design Talent, And Keeps Them Happy

Co.Design

E.B. Boyd explains why Facebook is the place to be for top design talent.

Man Swimming


5. Want To Be More Creative? Get Bored
Fast Company

Martin Lindstrom thinks we should rethink how (and where) we should be doing our thinking.

Swiss Army Knife


6. 6 Powerful Web Tools For Getting Unusual Things Done, From Audio Editing To File Conversion
Fast Company

Kevin Purdy enumerates on six invaluable tools that deserve a place in your bookmark bar.

Printed Object


7. 3-D Printing Is So Last Year: MIT’s “Self-Assembling Sand” Builds Objects Instantly
Co.Design

Mark Wilson gives us a glimpse into the future of printing, straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Google Glasses


8. 4 Problems Google Glasses Have To Solve Before Becoming A Hit
Co.Design

Mark Wilson has some advice for Google on how to develop and perfect their game-changing glasses.

Waves


9. 3 Things That Will Cost More In 2012
Co.Exist

Terry Tamminen forecasts commodity price fluctuation for 2012. You will probably be disappointed.

Man Getting Punched


10. Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda On Scoring “The Raid: Redemption,” And How It Will Shape The Band’s Next Album
Co.Create

Ari Karpel talks to Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park on what it is like to score a movie.

Shivani Siroya


Video Of The Week:
Unreasonables, Episode 1: InVenture Goes Big On Microfinance For Micro Businesses
Co.Exist

Co.Exist’s Unreasonables series launched earlier this week. Check out the first episode of this inspiring video series about people who live to make a difference.

