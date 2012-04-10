Sales As A Strategic Weapon In The War Of Business

It’s popular to describe pretty much every business function as “strategic.” The classic strategic weapon in business is mergers and acquisitions, while various business pundits claim strategic weapon status for long-range planning, business intelligence, quality, design, operational excellence, and even less obvious candidates such as creative thinking and warehouse management.

One glaring exception to this list is sales. The reason is obvious: Sales is seen as a commodity.

Sales is the process of identifying leads, qualifying them into pipeline opportunities, and nurturing them down the sales funnel until some turn into closed deals. But what about selling? The many conversations between prospect and salesperson needed to build enough trust and share sufficient information that both parties conclude that the situation calls for a transaction as a necessary step to a solution.

I agree that sales is not strategic. No matter how structured your sales process, how sophisticated your CRM system, or how talented your sales team, your competitor can buy the equivalent. But selling is another matter. What happens in the conversations between your sales reps and your prospective customers belongs to your company and no one else; powerful intellectual property that can’t be bought or replicated by competitors.

A focused program of conducting selling conversations, with the right people, at pace and scale, can reliably deliver a level of visibility and control over the competitive landscape that goes beyond any other business tool, making selling the ultimate strategic weapon.

How can you leverage selling conversations to change the game?