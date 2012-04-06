Google Tablet Delay, Instagram Worth $500 Million, Larry Page Explains Google’s Plan, Anonymous Hacktivist Exposes China Secrets

Google Tablet Delayed . Although we know precious little about Google’s upcoming Nexus tablet, we do now seem to know one fact: It’s delayed. Earlier reports had suggested a June time frame, with the device priced at around $249 ($150 less than the iPad 2’s new price). But Google and maker-partner Asus are said to be delaying the launch until July so they can optimize its price, which may actually then be much lower–perhaps even $150. Rival and also, paradoxically, maker-partner Samsung recently said it was delaying the Galaxy Tab 2 due to extra work needed on its Android 4.0 OS. –KE

–Updated 1:00 p.m. EST

Instagram About To Get $50 Million Injection. Instagram is poised to receive a cash input in a Series B funding round of some $50 million led by Sequoia Capital, so the rumors go. That would place the young social network at a valuation of some $500 million, which is roughly 200 times less than Facebook’s value–actually an astonishingly big percentage, given how new Instagram really is and how narrow its focus versus the sprawling Facebook. –KE

Is Web 2.0 Over? Cofounder of influential VC firm O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures Bryce Roberts has a fascinating opinion post up that questions if we’re already at the boundary of Web 2.0 (the interactive web) with Web 3.0. In his mind, efforts like Google’s Glass and many other highly successful tech efforts out there are all about gathering vast amounts of data. It may be “data monopoly or also-ran,” he worries. Given many developments in tech at the moment, Roberts has a point. –KE

–Updated 11:15 a.m. EST

Facebook To List On Nasdaq, Not NYSE. Although the value of companies listed on the NYSE is about triple that of Nasdaq’s companies, Facebook–in what is likely to be one of the splashiest and most important tech IPOs of the next 10 years–has chosen to list on Nasdaq. –KE