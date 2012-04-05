How IBM’s Big Data Guy Found A Career In Chaos

As a marketing director in IBM’s Big Data group, Charlie Schick helps scientists and health care providers use computing to pick out meaningful patterns from chaotic-seeming sequencing data or volumes of digital medical records. His resume might suggest he charted a path to get here–an important position in a huge company, working at the bleeding edge of the convergence of biology and computing. But chaos played a big part in Schick’s career, too; a nearly unbounded curiosity is the thread that runs through it.

After college, Schick spent 12 years doing post-graduate research in molecular biology at MIT and Children’s Hospital Boston, and teaching as a junior faculty member at Harvard Medical School. He spent another decade working as a tech journalist and doing marketing, product development, and online media at Finnish phone maker Nokia, before returning to the U.S., immersing himself in Boston’s DIY bio scene, and ultimately finding a new way to deploy his unique skill set. Here, Schick discusses his atypical career path, and the modern necessity of being a polymath.

FAST COMPANY: You have a really varied resume. Does that make it easy or hard to sell yourself to an employer?

CHARLIE SCHICK: When I started looking for a way to get back into science, everyone looked at me and said, “You’re a marketing guy, or you’re a tech guy.” That’s a problem with job-hopping–everyone points to the thing they don’t want. Finding this job was total luck. In November 2010, I applied for a digital-media job at a data warehouse appliance company called Netezza, which, I didn’t know, was in the process of being acquired by IBM. That job was no longer available, but after the company was became part of IBM, I was contacted about an opening for someone with health care experience to market big-data solutions to health care and life science companies. My group is like a startup inside the company, teaching the greater IBM how to do things. It’s a general theme in my career–someplace doesn’t have the job I wanted, but they have this other one.

What prompts you to keep mixing things up?

It’s partly the wanderlust in my family. My dad was born in Germany and my mom is Brazilian, and they hopped around a lot. The longest my dad worked for someone was six years. That was really unusual for the time. Both my parents are in their 80s now and still moving around. We’re all ADHD. I have a really broad interest base. In college and grad school, my advisers always asked me to focus.

I’m not a money chaser–that’s usually secondary. I’ve found as long as do what I love, it will turn out okay. When I was at Nokia, I was really interested in mobile–it was everything I was thinking about. When my interest turned back to science, I started looking for the next thing. Now I can gab about big data, streaming data, all day and still get deep into genomics, science, and medicine. I’m in that zone where it’s like, “I do this for a living?”