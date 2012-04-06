Leadership Lessons From YouSendIt’s Founding Team Train Wreck

Startups and investors call me when they’re having founding team issues. It’s no surprise given the health of the two founding teams in which I’ve been a part.

Founding Team 1.0: Khalid Shaikh, Amir Shaikh, and I started YouSendIt in 2004. I stayed on and built the company for 6.5 years and am still on the board. The business had $39 million in revenue in 2011. Amir was fired by the board and Khalid is awaiting sentencing for launching a denial of service attack against YouSendIt.com.

Founding Team 2.0: Mehdi Ait Oufkir and I started PunchTab in 2011. Barely a year in the market, PunchTab powers 6000+ loyalty programs and already has large paying customers with a growing sales pipeline. We raised our seed round off of a PowerPoint, launched our first product in three months, and had multiple inbound term sheets for a $5.2 millionSeries A financing (with early YouSendIt investors participating) that was closed within six months.

I was part of a brutal founding team trainwreck at my first company. Here’s what I learned and did differently the second time.

1. Titles are meaningless but expectation setting is crucial.

All of our YouSendIt business cards read “cofounder” until the fateful day a well-meaning angel investor asked “Who’s the CEO here?” We then did the title thing for fundraising optics, a mutually agreed upon, really bad idea.

What we should have agreed on were roles and expectations before the company was formed. Mehdi and I had that talk concerning PunchTab when we sat down for the very first time. Sort this out with everyone who is early at the company, otherwise you’ll waste a lot of time dancing around the issues.