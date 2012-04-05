Mac Virus Spreads, Pottermore Success, Apple Fixing iPad Wi-Fi Error, Intel’s StudyBook Tablet For Schools, Anonymous Vs. China

Amazon Launches Spanish Kindle Store. “EBooks Kindle en Español” launched today with some 30,000 titles to support Spanish-speaking e-book fans in the U.S., and includes an exclusive title from Paulo Coelho, celebrated Brazilian novelist. Spanish customer support is also offered, and Spanish-language newspapers are among the e-texts on offer. –KE

–Updated 12:00p.m. EST

Over Half-A-Million Macs Affected By Virus. According to a Russian security expert, over 600,000 Macs have been infected with the Flashback trojan virus. It’s installed simply by visiting an infected website, and can steal personal info like passwords, which it reports back home. Over half the infected machines are in the U.S. But a manual fix is available, and Apple has recently patched the security loophole that enabled it. –KE

U.S. Lags Much of Europe, East, In Homes With Wi-Fi. According to a new survey by Strategy Analytics, just 61% of U.S. households have a wireless LAN to share their broadband connection with TVs and mobile gadgets. South Korea and the U.K. led the survey results with 80.3% and 73.3% penetration, and many European nations beat the U.S., as do Japan with 68.4% and Canada with 67.8%. –KE

Dell Acquires Legacy Code Firms. Dell has just bought Make Technologies, a firm that specializes in updating legacy applications and systems for corporate IT clients, for an unmentioned sum. It’s a most recent in a swift round of purchases that’s seen Dell buying similar companies. Presumably Dell is sensitive to the rapid changes in the computing market such as cloud tech and the upcoming upset of Windows 8, and is hedging against it. –KE

Pottermore Sells $1.5 Million Worth Of Harry Potter In 3 Days. Harry Potter’s digital debut was much-delayed, but it is here now, and by all accounts is a success. In just three days of being open, over one and a half million dollars’ worth of e-books (over £1 million, in Pottermore’s native British value) sold. At the average price of each text, that’s over 164,000 copies. –KE

–Updated 10:45 a.m. EST