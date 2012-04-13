Power Poses: Tweaking Your Body Language For Greater Sales Success

Among the many things sales people need to succeed are:

Customer and product knowledge

Value propositions that resonate

Good questions to ask

Proven sales tools

These are the basic tools that should be in any salesperson’s toolbox. A strong and effective product marketing team should provide these to the sales team as a matter of course. Another one of the pillars of success in sales is self-confidence. Numerous studies of sales organizations have linked high self-confidence with better sales performance.

A sales person who is feeling confident can better resist the urge to discount to get an order, walk away from an unqualified prospect, or call on a new prospect. All of these actions translate to greater sales success.

What if someone told you that one way to increase sales was to change how you stand or sit?

Breakthrough research from Professor Amy Cuddy at Harvard Business School (along with coauthors Dana Carney at Berkeley and Andy Yap at Columbia) proves that body language and body positioning directly impact self-confidence and feelings of power.

Professor Cuddy, a social psychologist at HBS, had a total of about 50 subjects in two randomly assigned groups assume what she calls high power poses during an experiment. These positions are familiar to anyone who has watched a victorious sprinter cross the finish line, Mick Jagger preen onstage, or Oprah Winfrey captivate an audience. Arms are spread wide, shoulders back, chin is up, and the person looks as expansive as possible.