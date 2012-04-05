Ladies And Gentlemen, Start Your Wearable Electronic Sensors

Professional racing is an extreme sport. Drivers battle super-hot temperatures and G-forces for hours. To survive a race, let alone win one, a driver needs to be in top physical health.

A startup called MC10 based in Cambridge, Mass., is making wearable electronics that could change the way drivers train and stay on track during races. In the future, they hope to help all kinds of athletes up their game.

Through the thin plastic sensors worn on the arm like a transluscent patch, a driver’s team can monitor the driver continously during a

race, keeping tabs on their level of energy and hydration, fixing both

car and driver at break points in the race. “Think about it as a pit

stop for the driver,” Ben Schlatka, MC10’s cofounder and VP of business development, says. The sensors will be designed to be specific to their use, but can detect temperature, electrical signals to pick up heart, brain, and muscle activity, measure hydration levels, and even detect motion.

MC10’s sensors are made of the same materials that regular electronics are–a combination of semiconducting silicon and metal electrodes. The difference here is that these sensors have been engineered to be bendable, stretchable, light, and extremely sensitive. This makes wearing them a dramatically different experience than wearing conventional electrodes and monitors that are rigid and tough.

“[They’re] truly a soft, thin, almost skin-like device that integrates seamless with the athlete,” says Schlatka. They are also built for roughness. “G-forces, temperatures–our technology will survive all of these things,” he tells Fast Company. Though only about an inch long each way, the sensors can pick up hydration levels, heart rate, even motion cues.

This past weekend, MC10’s sensors took their first spin in a NASCAR race, pasted to the arm of 22-year-old driver Paulie Harraka during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the Martinsville Speedway track in Ridgeway, Virginia. Early on in the race, plans veered slightly off course when the car’s cooling system failed. “I was hotter than I normally am and the adhesive of the MC10 patch worked just great,” Harraka tells Fast Company.