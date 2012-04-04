Google’s AR Project, Yahoo Ditches 2,000 Staff, Google-Paramount Bring Movies To YouTube, Facebook Sues Yahoo Right Back

Google’s AR Goggles Glimpsed: Project Glass . Google is working on a head-worn augmented reality system–we’ve known this for a while . What we haven’t seen is the hardware itself, and that’s causing speculation and nervousness given the bulk and inelegance of many existing peer units. And now we know. The whole thing is called Project Glass, and the slim unit is actually very elegant indeed–sending extra data to just one eye. –KE

–Updated 1:45 p.m. EST

Yahoo Loses 2,000 Staff. In order to be “smaller, nimbler, more profitable and better equipped to innovate as fast as our customers and our industry require,” as CEO Scott Thompson explained in a letter, Yahoo has just cut 2,000 staff. That’s around 14% of its workforce. Yahoo has said for a while that serious change was coming, and the move isn’t hugely unexpected, but it does paint a worrying picture. As does the word “urgent.” –KE

–Updated 10:30 a.m. EST

Google And Paramount Bring Movies To YouTube. Google is partnering with 100-year-old movie studio Paramount to allow users to rent 500 more films including The Godfather and Transformers on YouTube. That makes six partnerships in total that Google has made with big Hollywood studios. –NS

–Updated 8:20 a.m. EST

“Next Issue” Delivers Magazines To Your iPad. For a monthly subscription of $10 or $15, you can have access to a host of magazines (without the annoying mail-back pullouts) via Next Issue’s new iPad app. That’s an attractive, Netflix-esque offer for iPad owners, but also a sign that the publishing industry is trying a few new approaches to strutting their digital stuff. —NS