Company Muse Makes Your Job Search Less Sucky

Kathryn Minshew is one of three founders of the Daily Muse, a career-oriented media site for women that launched in September of 2011. In between editing articles on entrepreneurship, asking for a raise, and finding work/life balance, Minshew and her cofounders developed an uncommonly useful job search product called Company Muse, which launched a few weeks ago. Fast Company spoke with Minshew to talk about Company Muse’s mission to actually give a glimpse of what it might be like to work for a given company, before you spend countless hours on an application process.

FAST COMPANY: Daily Muse itself is pretty new. Why did you launch Company Muse just a few months after the site as a whole?

KATHRYN MINSHEW: We knew when we started the Daily Muse, we wanted a recruiting-focused business model rather than an advertising-focused one. We felt like publishers were being forced to go to more and more extreme lengths to monetize through advertising. I had been a veteran of pretty challenging job searches, so I knew firsthand how frustrating, confusing, and demoralizing the job search process can be. Even after you get a job, many people join companies and discover in the first couple weeks that they aren’t a good match with the personality and values of the company. In October we did a partnership with Uber, where the CEO wrote some great text on the company and its culture. It worked well, but we felt like there was still something missing. We feel like the multimedia, the videos, the employee interviews on Company Muse give people that next level of understanding.

At this point readers might want to explore one of the pages on your site. On the profile of the travel company Hipmunk, for instance, there’s photos of the office, videos of the employees, and so on. It’s very nicely designed. Who creates all this content?

We create all the content. We send two people into the office, and they create the entire profile. Eventually we’d like to have a self-service option, but what we’ve found is that companies are so steeped in their own culture and idiosyncrasies that they’re not as good as a third party at pulling out the essence of their company.

Do you work together with the companies, though? Is this PR or journalism?