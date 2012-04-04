Zite, CNN Launch Publisher Program To Ease Cease-And-Desist Concerns

Last April Fools’ Day, publishers from Time Inc. to the Washington Post Company sent fast-growing startup Zite an aggressive cease-and-desist letter. The publishers weren’t joking, accusing Zite’s app, a personalized news reader for the iPad and iPhone, of copyright infringement and calling it “plainly unlawful.”

Fast-forward to this year, and Zite, which CNN acquired in September for a reported $20 million, is trying to get back in the good graces of publishers. Today, the startup unveiled the Zite Publisher Program, an initiative to ease content-partner concerns over Zite’s use of their content. Rather than just simply feature news categories tailored to your tastes–interior design, state politics, surfing–Zite is now offering publishers the opportunity to be featured as their own news categories. Unsurprisingly, CNN is one of the first publishers to jump on board for the program.

Now, if Zite determines your interests are relevant, it’ll bubble up news publisher suggestions in addition to category recommendations. “We have a lot of information about a person’s interest graph, so we can target Bleacher Report to sports fans, and target Motley Fool to finance fans,” says CEO Mark Johnson. Other participating publishers include The Daily Beast and VentureBeat.

The benefits, Johnson says, are two-fold: Zite’s discovery engine will help readers discover new publications, and those publishers can in turn try to upsell those readers subscriptions or app downloads. “Within the content, there’s an option for publishers to promote themselves,” he says. “So users might find a piece of content, add the publisher as a section, and like it so much that they decide to get the full experience through a subscription or application download.”

The only catch is that participating publishers must appear in “reader mode,” which features the content within Zite’s app, rather than “web mode,” which opens the publisher’s website directly in the app (complete with the publisher’s advertising), just as when you click a link on Twitter.