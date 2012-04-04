CEOs Are From Mars, CTOs Are From Venus: Bridging The Startup Communication Gap

The faltering economy has given birth to a very healthy startup movement. Web applications are being built and deployed constantly, and everywhere there are founders with great ideas for solving common problems online.

Over the past three years I’ve had the pleasure of working with startup founders on some of their first web applications as CTO or interim CTO, and I’ve met dozens of others in the same position. Along the way, I’ve noticed a large communication chasm between developers and many startup founders. Many founders come to me because feel they have been “abandoned” by their developer, or have found them lacking and let them go.

Now, if a founder tells me something like “This is the 5th, 6th, 7th, 12th developer that has screwed me over,” that is an automatic red flag, run for the hills, do not pass go sign. I don’t even consider people in that position–those who don’t even question if it is possible that they are the problem. However, if this is the first time they’ve been through something like this, I really like to dig in and help them tackle the issues. Even if I’m not going to be working with them, examining these issues enlightens my understanding of relationships with clients.

The communication between CTOs and startup founders is akin to communication in relationships between men and women: Each side has a different chemical makeup, motivations, and ways of defining success. (In my world, same-sex relationships are blissful). The following rules have helped me form healthy relationships with startup founders–I thought I’d share them in the hopes they would do the same for you.

1. Master the fine art of communication.

Often it’s a complete lack of communication that breaks up these types of partnerships, and they usually don’t start out that way. It’s very easy for communication to start out great, then slowly dwindle down to nothing as people get busy with meetings, schedules, and commitments. To ensure that doesn’t happen: