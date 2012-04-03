Instagram Launches Android App, Pinterest Cofounder Leaves, Travel Sites Lodge Google Antitrust Complaint

Instagram Launches For Android . Darling photo app of the iOS world, Instagram , has finally launched for Android (a joyous day no doubt, for the 430,000 Android fans who were on the waiting list). A year and half since its iOS launch, Instagram has swelled to 30 million registered users, with 5 million photos uploaded every day. The new app is suited for devices running Android 2.2 and up. —NS

–Updated 11:45 a.m. EST

Amazon Pilot Tests In-App Payments. Amazon could be setting up to earn more from the Kindle Fire by a new in-app payment system that Bloomberg’s heard the company’s been piloting. It’s a strategy that Google and Apple have both been following for some time now–when users buy items from within an app, it’s a kick in revenue for both the device maker and the app builder. —NS

–Updated 10:35 a.m. EST

EU Sizes Up Motorola In Antitrust Investigation. The EU’s antitrust inspector is launching an investigation into Motorola Mobility and its patent licensing practices, especially those it cited in its injunctions against products like the iPhone, iPad, Xbox, and more. This comes after Apple and Microsoft petitioned the EU saying Motorola was being “anticompetitive” and wasn’t playing fair. —NS

–Updated 7:00 a.m. EST