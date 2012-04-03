KAYAK On Creating A Culture Of Innovation

“Creativity is a constant stream of new–new ideas, new solutions, new product, new processes. I love to surround myself with childlike creative people, leaving the brilliant doubters and naysayers to work for my competitors,” says Paul English , Chief Technology Officer and Cofounder of KAYAK .

When it comes to creatvity, we all interact with people and objects that inspire us. So it was no surprise to hear English profess his love for a device when asked. “I love my iPad because of the amazing new apps that come out every week. I’ve never seen a product that ‘changes’ so quickly.” Even though Loca People by DJ Sak Noel is in heavy rotation on his iTunes, English “prefers silence when I’m designing something new.”

Fast Company sat down with English, who is participating in the upcoming Innovation Uncensored event on Wednesday, April 18 in New York City, to discuss his thoughts on creativity, leadership, ideas, and innovation.

FAST COMPANY: How did you find your last great idea?

PAUL ENGLISH: The first one that comes to mind was not my idea, but one I was just discussing: I was in a taxi with our Chief Architect, Bill O’Donnell, and we showed the taxi driver the hotel name from our KAYAK iPhone app. The driver did not read English, and tried to find just the hotel name and address from our Trips details screen. Bill then said, “We should have a ‘taxi zoom’ button that shows only the hotel and and address, in a huge font, so you can use it for just this purpose.” I thought that was genius.

What about your team at KAYAK?

This year our team introduced the option to complete hotel purchases directly on KAYAK, where we used to only send users off to their chosen hotel or agency site. In my own travel the last few months, I’ve realized the purchase-direct-on-KAYAK option is so dramatically better a solution than booking elsewhere (setting up an account at each site, using sites which don’t work well on mobile)–that I decided to simply make the KAYAK purchase option be the default one–while still always showing all other purchase options.

What advice can you give other companies that want to create a culture of innovation?