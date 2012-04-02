Nonprofit Finance Fund State Of The Sector 2012: A System Under Pressure

The Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) 2012 State of the Sector Survey fourth annual survey of nonprofits nationwide was released today , showing responses from 4,607 nonprofits. Nonprofits have been reporting a steady rise in demand for services over the course of the survey’s four years, with 85% reporting an increase in 2011, compared to 67% of nonprofits in 2009. Financially, however, the picture continues to decline. Only 43% of nonprofits have more than three months of cash reserves, and only 56% broke even at year end.

“The data show that this is a system that is increasingly under pressure, and it will crack,” said Antony Bugg-Levine, who was named President and CEO of the Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) last fall. “Short term complacency masks structural problems heading towards a longer-term crisis.” NFF is a highly innovative nonprofit organization that has pioneered new funding models to strengthen nonprofits and the sector since NFF was founded by Clara Miller in 1980.

Funders and boards hold the reins.



Nonprofit funders and boards have the power to transform nonprofit organizations to become more financially and strategically effective and sustainable. Previous NFF study results showed this as well: “Investing in Nonprofits: Calling on Boards and Funders to Commit” in 2009, and “Nonprofit Finance Fund 2011 Survey: Engage Your Board Sooner.”

Yet NFF’s 2012 survey shows a backwards trend. The latest report indicates that only 41% of nonprofits engaged more closely with their boards, as compared to 51% last year, and 60% previously. Even worse, only 43% plan to engage more closely with their boards in the coming year, compared to 55% last year, and 60% previously.

As to funders, according to the new survey, “like last year, organizations felt that funders were most willing to talk about program expansion (54%), while very few believed their funders were open to discussions on facility reserves (12%) or operating expenses (21%).”

The way forward: Funders must invest in organizational vitality and effectiveness.

Focus your discussions with your grantees on what they are trying to achieve, their revenue model for short-term effectiveness and longer-term sustainability, core programs to achieve the greatest impact, how they’ll track and measure progress including a cost-benefit analysis, and staffing for success. Require that organizations in which you invest have boards that are engaged and effective. Invest in building sustainable nonprofits, not simply funding appealingly shiny new programs. It’s called philanthropic equity. Invest in expert strategy and board consulting and training. The for-profit sector depends on an abundance of such services for their vitality and effectiveness.

The way forward: Boards must take their roles seriously in advancing nonprofits.