5 Tactics To Tame Your Inbox Avalanche

Last

week’s post looked at the prospect of using activity streams to eliminate,

or at least reduce, email overload. As I wrote in that post, I firmly believe

that email is not going anywhere soon. But new social tools will augment

email and may help reduce overload, but only if they are used properly. Here

are some practical solutions for using email and activity streams together at

work.

1. Each according to his own kind.

Take the

Bible’s advice and use the appropriate channel for each type of information.

For example, status updates, general inquiries, and informational messages are

best served via activity streams. Broadcast the “server going down

for an hour” message once and let it dissipate into the ether, rather than

forever clutter up your colleagues’ email boxes. On the other hand, messages that require a reply

should be sent by email. When using email to ask a question, avoid sending the

message to multiple recipients without specifying who is supposed to answer.

Educate your workers to follow these rules. “Punish” those who violate these

rules…by ignoring them.

2. “If the

solution doesn’t fit, you must limit.”

Paraphrasing

Johnny Cochran’s

advice, limit clutter by aggregating multiple information feeds into one. There

are aggregation tools for email as well as for activity streams. These are

client-based software products or cloud services to which you add your various

account information and passwords to retrieve and display messages in one

window. There is a great convenience in having only one place to go to get all

your mail or activity stream information. Some aggregators also provide additional

services like prioritization of important messages.

For email, one reader from last week

suggested EmailTray, although there are

others like Windows

Live Mail. With the advent of standardization, commercially available activity

stream aggregators also exist (like FriendFeed). Some tools

like Zimbra provide

aggregation for both email and activity streams. One caveat: Just having all the information

in one place won’t make it simple to follow. First of all, all these tools

require you to learn a new user interface. More importantly, incoming messages

are by nature out of context, so it will still require some work to figure which

end is up. But at least you only have to open one window to see it all.