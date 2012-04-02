The JOBS Act: Misconceptions And Motives Behind Crowdfunding For Startups

First, lets get rid of the idea that it’s a jobs bill in the usual sense. What it really is, is a “company formation” bill that proceeds on the assumption that if we create more companies we will create more jobs. This hypothesis comes from Kauffman Foundation research that says most jobs are created by new companies–specifically companies less than five years old.

In the last two years, this hasn’t been proven true, as many new companies can’t afford to hire, or–more important–don’t really need to hire when they can collaborate, outsource, or automate. In the last two years, again, according to Kauffman, many startups have been solopreneurs. Of course. Either there wasn’t enough money for them to hire additional workers, or these entrepreneurs were really laid-off workers with no great idea of how to scale a company but wanted to create jobs for themselves. So as usual, the data itself isn’t clean.

Thus, I doubt that the jobs we expect will be created. But that’s not a bad thing. We need to stop thinking about jobs in the old way. Rather, we should focus on wealth creation, with or without traditional jobs. If we can all become fulfilled and wealthy working for ourselves, why shouldn’t we? (I’m exaggerating, the point remains.)

I still I think we need to lower the bar for venture capital exits so the venture capitalists make money and are free to fund other companies. Right now, many VCs are trapped in the companies they have already funded for so many years that it de-incentivizes institutions from investing in venture capital and venture capitalists from investing at an early stage in a company’s existence.

And I am heartily in favor of the crowdfunding portion of this bill. When I grew up, small companies could go public easily on the pink sheets, and they did. My father was an attorney and owned his own over-the-counter brokerage, and he helped them do it. Did people lose money? Yes. Did they make money? Yes. Just not on the same companies.

And now, Kickstarter and its relatives have proven that people may have other motives than just money when they make an investment. People will give small amounts of money to projects they believe in, without the hope of much return beyond a T-shirt, because they want to be a part of something.