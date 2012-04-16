Progress Report | Intel Fireball

Project: Intel Fireball

THESIS:

Firefighters might not know what they’re up against when they enter a burning building. But if they have a way to assess the danger inside before going in, they’ll be better equipped to avoid injuries and deaths.

METHOD:

Build an orb that can be tossed inside a building to gather information and send it back to the firefighters–almost like a satellite sending data back to NASA.

The 1.5-pound Fireball gathers data and uploads it instantly via built-in Wi-Fi. Firefighters can pull up information on an app.

RESULTS OF TEST FIRE:

The app connected to the Fireball tells important details such as the levels of dust, which indicate the likelihood of explosions, guiding firefighters to hold back or increase airflow to the area. If the temperature monitor shows a site that’s hot but has no flames, it could signal an imminent explosion; firefighters may call for reinforcements, get more hoses, and ventilate the area. Ammonia could suggest the presence of hazardous materials, which means firefighters should keep their masks on longer and call for a special-response team.