How Swimsuits Evolved From Wool Dresses To Exotic, Itsy-Bitsy Bikinis

1920s The shrinking begins Ribbed-knit swimwear debuts with a short skirt. Women cover their ankles to comply with modesty laws permitting just 9 inches of bare leg

1910s Knee-length wool dresses With attached tights! Culture is so skin-averse, women literally drown under the clothing’s weight.

1940s A two-piece for wartime

World War II’s parachutes and army uniforms mean less fabric for everyone else. The two-piece debuts, saving cloth from the middle.

1950s Speedos for all

The nylon suit debuts in the Olympic pool (previously, swimmers wore heavy wool and cotton). Regular beachgoers follow..