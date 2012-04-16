The Best Sleek And Functional Tools For The Savvy Cyclist

For the city cyclist, bike accessories have three requirements: work well, look good, and ward off theft. Secure your wheels with these sleek tools.

Photograph by Nick Ferrari

[1] Pinch

This stand is made of bamboo veneer sheets, the sides of which clamp together under the weight of a bike to offer sturdy support. When it’s time to hit the road, the material’s natural spring lets you easily remove your ride. ($99, clankworks.com)

[2] SKS Diago Mini Pump

Fear flat tires a little less with this super-lightweight, extendable pump, which twists and locks in place to prevent it from opening while attached to the bike. Those features, along with a wide grip for easy pumping, recently earned it a Red Dot product design award. ($20, realcyclist.com)

[3] Kryptonite Evolution Mini-5

Look for this lock peeking out of bike messengers’ back pockets in cities worldwide. Unlike cheaper coiled locks, Kryptonite’s is hardened steel, making it impervious to bolt cutters. ($62, kryptonitelock.com)

[4] Avenir Woodsie 11

Besides adding some grace to the classic multitool, Avenir also includes bike-specific instruments–screwdrivers, a chain tool, and seven Allen wrenches–so adjustments from stem to stern are just one gizmo (and a bit of know-how) away. ($15, amazon.com)