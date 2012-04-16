Yves Béhar and Assaf Wand Do A Sleek Take On Baby Boomer Staples

Sabi–a Japanese term for beauty that comes with age–is the collaborative brainchild of entrepreneur Assaf Wand and Fuseproject’s Yves Béhar. By shaking the stigma out of the pharmaceutical aisle, the duo is reaching the largest (and most underserved) demographic.

Assaf Wand: “The baby-boomer generation is the biggest population in the U.S., and they’re responsible for 67% of consumption.

But only 5% of marketing budgets are geared toward them. I conducted over 5,500 surveys with this demographic and found that the group

appreciates–and will pay for–design. These are the people who came up with recyclability and organic products. They don’t want to retire and

move to Florida, and they don’t tolerate physical discomfort. But right now, pharmaceutical products don’t fit the notion of how these people

plan to live.”

Clockwise from

top left: a covered cup to store meds and keep water dust-free; a pocket-size pill holster; and a daily organizer.

Photo by Toby Burditt

Yves Béhar: “At Fuseproject, we had been looking for an opportunity in the boomer space, which is always an afterthought with

entrepreneurs. So when Assaf came along, we gelled very quickly. With the current line, Vitality, we defined a form that uses ergonomics to

support the hand, and the bright blue color points to areas of functionality without saying, ‘I have a physical impediment.’ There are a lot of

magical moments–when you shake out medicine or crush a pill–that are results of the functional innovation we developed.”