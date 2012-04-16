Tobi Lütke

Problem: Traditionally, e-commerce sites have been expensive to build and maintain, which has narrowed the field of who can compete in the market.

Solution: Shopify offers inexpensive, easy-to-customize software for companies starting e-commerce sites and then assists

those new business owners as they gain their footing.

“At Shopify, we are trying to make things as simple as possible, but for the business owner, it’s not unlike

starting your own little shop along Main Street somewhere. You still have to somehow entice people into your store and have the right products

that the right people need so that customers will open their wallets and actually buy things from you; but knowing how to do those things can’t

be automated with software. So Shopify has these highly educated gurus–most of whom run their own stores–and they are there to help people in

those crucial first months. Once a shop owner gets one or two sales, it might be life changing.”

