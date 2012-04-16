Moshi Monster, A Global Hit For Mind Candy

It’s a Monday night, and Michael Acton Smith is hosting a party at his three-story home in London’s Soho district. Far below the flat’s high ceilings, techies and artists navigate mismatched furniture and strewn-about gadgets, talking over one another and partaking in spirits. Unnoticed amid the revelry is a slender woman in a Vivienne Westwood cape. She steps into the living room, lifts a ukulele, and thumbs a couple chords. A few people gasp. “Funny how the noises that I’m making,” she sings over the hushing room, “can’t drown the sound of my heart breaking.” Acton Smith gets goose bumps as the partygoers recognize popular British musician Martina Topley Bird.

Michael Acton Smith walks with one of his Moshi Monsters, whose surging popularity provides a reason to jump for joy. | PHOTO BY RUSS + reyn

“I tweeted at her earlier,” he says later, “and asked, ‘Would you come perform for us?’ ” Later, Acton Smith introduces a pair of buskers he discovered delighting a crowd in front of a Soho sex shop the day before. That is as Michael Acton Smith does. He observes. He absorbs. And he brings things he thinks people will like to the people he thinks will like them.

Bill Gates once said he wanted to put a computer in every home. Michael Acton Smith wants to put a monster in every computer. His East London company, Mind Candy, runs Moshimonsters.com, a world where children adopt, name, and color an animated creature selected from a cast painstakingly assembled by Acton Smith and his team. They take it for walks, tickle it with the mouse to boost its happiness, and play games to earn “rox” they can spend on food for it at the “Gross-ery Store.”

This concept may sound familiar.

“It’s an updated Tamagotchi, really,” acknowledges Acton Smith. It’s also a fresh take on Disney’s Club Penguin, the global leader in virtual worlds for kids with more than 150 million users. “I felt like we could create something better,” he says. “It’s not about who gets there first or who spends the most on marketing. It’s about who creates the best stories, characters, and experience for kids.”

Acton Smith doesn’t look like the type of person you’d expect to run a site used by one out of every two U.K. children. He doesn’t even look like someone parents would want around their kids. With his leather pants, tangle of bracelets, tousled hair, and snakeskin boots, the 37-year-old is more rocker than Mr. Rogers. “I’m very immature, as many of my ex-girlfriends might tell you,” he says.

“Look, I don’t get it,” says a Mind Candy investor, “but my kids are playing Moshi nonstop.” | (c) Mind Candy Ltd. All rights reserved

His first entrepreneurial breakthrough was in the late 1990s with online novelty retailer Firebox.com. Bolstered by the success of its Thinking Man’s Drinking Game, a chess set comprised of shot glasses, Acton Smith was able to secure financing for Mind Candy–a company that first focused on developing an alternate-reality game called Perplex City. Effectively a real-life treasure hunt, it captured a modest but passionate audience. Nevertheless, Acton Smith realized its potential was limited. In 2007, he laid off all but a few employees and started up Moshi Monsters.