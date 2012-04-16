Conferences You Don’t Want To Miss In May

KEY (OUT OF FIVE): LEARNABILITY: SCHMOOZABILITY: COSTABILITY:

May 8th

2nd Responsible

Business Summit, London

Execs from companies such as Coca-Cola discuss responsibility and sustainability.





























8th Next Berlin, Berlin

8th Next Berlin, Berlin
Companies know that the Internet is the No. 1 place consumers interact with brands. Now it's time they learn to capitalize off those behaviors.

























9th Food, Technology & Innovation Forum, Chicago

9th Food, Technology & Innovation Forum, Chicago
R&D foodies meet with marketers to talk next-gen ingredients, superfoods, and getting new products to market–fast.























9th Big Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

9th Big Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
Catering to the "silicon prairie," past speakers have included Cheezburger CEO Ben Huh and Samasource founder Leila Janah.























14th Future of Web Design, London

14th Future of Web Design, London
Web designers Paul Boag and Chris Eppstein talk successful design, iOS and Android accessibility, typography, and HTML5.























19th International Contemporary Furniture Fair, New York

Learn to hate your home as you lust after the best–and most innovative–designs in furnishing and lighting.











