Conferences You Don’t Want To Miss In May

May 8th
2nd Responsible
Business Summit, London
Execs from companies such as Coca-Cola discuss responsibility and sustainability.
8th Next Berlin, Berlin
Companies know that the Internet is the No. 1 place consumers interact with brands. Now it’s time they learn to capitalize off those behaviors.
9th Food, Technology & Innovation Forum, Chicago
R&D foodies meet with marketers to talk next-gen ingredients, superfoods, and getting new products to market–fast.
9th Big Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
Catering to the “silicon prairie,” past speakers have included Cheezburger CEO Ben Huh and Samasource founder Leila Janah.
14th Future of Web Design, London
Web designers Paul Boag and Chris Eppstein talk successful design, iOS and Android accessibility, typography, and HTML5.
19th International Contemporary Furniture Fair, New York
Learn to hate your home as you lust after the best–and most innovative–designs in furnishing and lighting.
21st The Cable Show, Boston
Cable TV is hot right now, which explains why nearly 13,000 attendees will flock to this technology and innovation showcase.
23rd Doctors 2.0 & You, Paris
Doctors, patients, and governments unite to discuss how smartphones–thanks to social media and mobile apps–might be the future of health and medicine.