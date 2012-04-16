advertisement
Every Time “House” Features A Rare Disease, The Internet’s Hypochondriac Searches Spike

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

As the Fox drama airs its last episode, niche health sites may feel a chill. When Dr. House diagnosed a rare gene disorder, searches for symptoms caused a traffic jump on inheritedhealth.com. Here, one day’s effect on visitors:

