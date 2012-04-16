advertisement
Are You A Not-For-Profit? Toyota Wants To Give You A Free Car

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

On May 14, Toyota opens up public voting (on Facebook) for its “100 Cars for Good” contest. It’s the manufacturer’s second year handing out keys in the name of charity–100 cars to 100 not-for-profits over 100 days. Though judging by the winning organizations from 2011, some have a better shot.

Image: Flickr user ToyotaUK
