advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Would You Pay More For Fancy Versions Of Target Products?

Would You Pay More For Fancy Versions Of Target Products?
By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

The chain retailer is launching an experiment in local appeal: All locations will host the Shops at Target, in-store boutiques of small-batch wares from retailers around the country. It’s a nice idea, though also a microcosm of American retail–because the pricey, artisanal items will be facing off against similar, mass-produced products only a few aisles away. Which would you buy?

advertisement

Target VS. The Shops at Target

Market Pantry gummy bears
$1 VS The Candy Store gummy fried eggs
$5

Storage ottoman $60 VS Privet House cotton rope pouf $80

Graphic tee $10 VS The Webster graphic tee $20

Organic Grooming bar soap $2.50 VS Cos Bar wrapped soaps $4 each

Boots and Barkley dog collar $3 VS Polka Dog Bakery collar $8

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life