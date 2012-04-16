Would You Pay More For Fancy Versions Of Target Products?

The chain retailer is launching an experiment in local appeal: All locations will host the Shops at Target, in-store boutiques of small-batch wares from retailers around the country. It’s a nice idea, though also a microcosm of American retail–because the pricey, artisanal items will be facing off against similar, mass-produced products only a few aisles away. Which would you buy?
Target VS. The Shops at Target
Market Pantry gummy bears
$1 VS The Candy Store gummy fried eggs
$5
Storage ottoman $60 VS Privet House cotton rope pouf $80
Graphic tee $10 VS The Webster graphic tee $20
Organic Grooming bar soap $2.50 VS Cos Bar wrapped soaps $4 each
Boots and Barkley dog collar $3 VS Polka Dog Bakery collar $8