The Only Thing You Need To Know About The Kentucky Derby: Horseowners Are Really, Really Rich

The challenge to build the biggest yacht is a one-dimensional quest for the super-rich: Who has the most money? But business leaders test wits too: Who can make the best investment? At the derby, these investments go head-to-head. But a look at some of the owners of this year’s horses makes one thing clear: If financial success brought championships, the race itself would be unnecessary.
Creative Cause
Owner: Heinz Steinmann, owner of Mountain High Resorts in California, an empire valued at
$24.2 million.
Gemologist
Owner: Kenny Troutt, founder of Excel Communications. His net worth is
$1.2 billion.
Overdriven
Owner: Mike Repole, cofounder of Vitaminwater, which he sold to Coca-Cola in 2007 for
$4.1 billion.
Liaison
Owner: Arnold Zetcher, former Talbots CEO (once called the most overpaid in the U.S.). The retailer is valued at
$222 million.
I’ll Have Another
Owner: Paul Reddam, founder of
Ditech.com, which he sold
in 1999 to net
$80 million.