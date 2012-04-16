The Only Thing You Need To Know About The Kentucky Derby: Horseowners Are Really, Really Rich

The challenge to build the biggest yacht is a one-dimensional quest for the super-rich: Who has the most money? But business leaders test wits too: Who can make the best investment? At the derby, these investments go head-to-head. But a look at some of the owners of this year’s horses makes one thing clear: If financial success brought championships, the race itself would be unnecessary.

Creative Cause



Owner: Heinz Steinmann, owner of Mountain High Resorts in California, an empire valued at

$24.2 million.

Gemologist



Owner: Kenny Troutt, founder of Excel Communications. His net worth is

$1.2 billion.

Overdriven



Owner: Mike Repole, cofounder of Vitaminwater, which he sold to Coca-Cola in 2007 for

$4.1 billion.

Liaison



Owner: Arnold Zetcher, former Talbots CEO (once called the most overpaid in the U.S.). The retailer is valued at

$222 million.

I’ll Have Another



Owner: Paul Reddam, founder of

Ditech.com, which he sold

in 1999 to net

$80 million.