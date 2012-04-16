Chris Hughes’s Big Plans For The (New) New Republic

Seongjoon cho/bloomberg via getty images

“No, I’m not running for office someday,” laughs Chris Hughes–whom we profiled in 2009’s “Boy Wonder”–on his purchase (amount undisclosed) of a majority stake in the 100-year-old beltway magazine The New Republic. Instead, the veteran of Facebook, the Obama campaign, and cause-themed startup Jumo sounds like the modern media mogul he’s just become. “There has got to be a way for technology to enable people to find the information and conversations that actually inform them about the world,” he says, adding that he plans to grow revenue in print, online, in tablet, and through events. “The audience might not be the size of Facebook,” says Hughes, “but how much time can you spend online and think, What did I just learn?”