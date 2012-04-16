How John Maeda Sold RISD’s Faculty On His Vision For The School

A little more than a year ago,
we reported on John Maeda’s travails as president of the Rhode Island School of Design (“The Twitterfly Effect”). After taking the venerable art school’s reins and alienating some on campus with the kind of cyberstyle leadership that had worked so well for him at MIT’s Media Lab, Maeda was stunned when his board-endorsed strategic plan for the school met with a “no confidence” vote from the faculty. One year later, his revised plan passed with a hearty 80% faculty approval. What made the difference? A piece of advice from his pal John Jay, Wieden+Kennedy’s executive creative director. Posted on Maeda’s office wall is Jay’s “10 Lessons for Young Designers.” No. 2 on the list: “Life is visceral. Get off the computer and connect with real people.” Maeda did, logging lots of face time with faculty and staff. “The world is shifting,” he says. “Leaders are exposed and accountable, and can get word from anywhere. Now it’s about a shared voice. That’s academia.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens