Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

1. 7 Entrepreneurial Lessons From “Shark Tank”
Fast Company
Amber Mac derives some great advice for fledgling entrepreneurs from Shark Tank.
2. Cultivating Charisma: How Personal Magnetism Can Help (Or Hurt) You At Work
Fast Company
Olivia Fox Cabane dissects charisma and analyzes its influence on the human psyche. Definitely a must-read.
3. Desks, Where Creativity Goes To Die
Fast Company
Emily Heyword offers some helpful advice on how to break your routine to increase creativity and innovation.
4. The No-Hour Workweek: Reinventing Employee Expectations For The Modern Economy
Co.Exist
Jon Stein calls for change in how the modern workweek is constructed. Read on to find out how a good company should treat you.
5. Tooth Tattoos Will Tell When You’re Ill
Co.Exist
Nidhi Subbaraman reports on tooth tattoos that could change the way we detect and prevent sickness.
6. Infographic: Red Meat Is Killing Us
Co.Design
Just as the world learns about “pink slime,” this infographic makes you think again about going for that double burger.
7. 6 Ways Google Hacks Its Cafeterias So Googlers Eat Healthier
Co.Design
Cliff Kuang highlights some clever tricks Google has used to trick employees into eating better.
8. A Brain-Breaking Typeface Where Every Letter Is An Optical Illusion
Co.Design
Belinda Lanks finds a mind-bending and dizzying typeface. Proceed with caution.
9. Better Than A Van Gogh: NASA Visualizes All The World’s Ocean Currents
Co.Design
Check out NASA’s enthralling visualization of the ocean’s surface current flow.
10. Warm Showers, Friction, And Failure: Jonah Lehrer On The Keys To Creativity
Co.Create
Teressa Iezzi talks to Jonah Lehrer on how to increase your creativity.
Video Of The Week:
How To SuperBetter Your Life With Epic Wins The Way Jane McGonigal Does
Fast Company
Amber Mac talks to Jane McGonigal on the benefits of games (they really exist).
