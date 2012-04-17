advertisement
Reader’s Feedback: March 2012

Your comments, tweets and, yes, gripes about the March 2012 issue.

By Fast Company Staff5 minute Read

Illustration by Peter Oumanski

The Apple Option

Should Apple be No. 1 (“The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies”)? Maybe. Maybe not. But it’s important to keep in mind that Apple makes items that are highly optional. No one needs to buy an Apple product to survive. People choose to buy them because they appreciate the aesthetic, design, usability, quality, and value. If someone doesn’t like Apple or its products, he does not have to buy them. In sharp contrast, oil companies are seen to gouge consumers at every opportunity for a product that’s essential to everyday life. So which is more evil: the company that creates and sells pretty, shiny baubles that people choose to spend their money on, or the company that has you over a barrel? For folks who are dissatisfied with Apple, they’re free to use competing products and services. If Apple wins them over–as it often does–it’s further proof of the company’s merits.
Jason Scott
Saco, Maine

Most Innovative Feedback

No. 19, Airbnb
Is this a fabulous validation of couch surfing?
Chandrasekhar Kornepati
via Facebook

No. 30, LinkedIn
LinkedIn is continually improving at helping you target results. Even better, unlike Groupon or Yelp, LinkedIn’s recommendations are from people you likely know. It’s an extra level of authenticity.
Dave Ellis
Mountain View, California

No. 33, Bug Agentes Biológicos
I have been following Bug for quite a few years, and its insect-rearing technology is truly the best in the world, controlling pests in open-field sugarcane farms. From what I’ve read on Bug’s product pipeline for soybean and corn, I think a revolution is on the way.
Patrick Schechtmann
São Paulo

To Swipe Or Not To Swipe

Jack Dorsey and Square, No. 5 on our Most Innovative Companies list, were met with a lot of love from readers–and a bit of hesitation too. Here’s what you had to say.

I love the comment “Money touches every human being.” As someone who has spent 12-plus years in international banking, I know this is revolutionary in the payment world.
Lisa Mitchell
Shanghai

Just read @FastCompany on z plane. I didn’t think my crush for @jack could grow deeper. Man, was I wrong. #Smartissexy
@psimadethis

Check out Square via @FastCompany and a happy customer of Square. . . . The sickest app for taking and making payments!
@faheemday

Nobody inspires creativity, ambition, and achievement more than @jack. Great profile of him + @Square
@jasongelman

The next Steve Jobs? I guess we will find out.
Josh Greenwood
Louisville, Kentucky

A true hero of the 21st century. I’ve been following him since Twitter started.
@sockwa

Sounds like Starbucks & H. Schultz might need to watch out for @Jack Dorsey & @Square
@benwtnb

 

I would not entrust my card to a guy swiping it onto his phone. Fraud everywhere!
Alex Povolotski
Whitby, Ontario

As someone who works in the processing industry, I can appreciate Square’s simplicity. The downside is, it looks so simple that the merchant ends up getting screwed in the end–especially since you sign up before you even see Square’s complete list of regulations and fees. So, yes, Square is genius. But shame on Square for taking advantage of so many people trying to start their own innovative small businesses.
Nikki Nadeau
Hewlett, New York

“By inventing Twitter, Jack may well have brought down dictators in North Africa and the Middle East. That’s not bad going for one guy.” Excuse me? What a stupid statement. Was it Paul Revere who warned that the English were coming or some guy who invented the stirrup?
Jason Brown
Auckland, New Zealand

The expert says:
Actually, Paul Revere was one of three riders who went to alert the local militia that the troops were moving out from Boston. He was not running through streets yelling, “The British are coming!” because, of course, everyone here was British, including Revere.
Robert Allison
Historian, Suffolk University

Photos by Jeff Minton

Love (And Hate) For Occupy

When we placed the Occupy Wall Street Movement at No. 7 on our list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies, we expected passionate responses. We just didn’t know how passionate.

Occupy broke the law by squatting on both public and private properties, damaged businesses, brought crime to their encampments, and is recognized for being innovative? Fast Company is out of touch with reality.

Chad Eaves
via Facebook

Since Fast Company is playing Mad Libs with innovation, why didn’t Tim Tebow make the list?
Chris Schneider
via Facebook

Handouts used to be an embarrassment. Thank God the wealthy continue to be generous and philanthropic while OWS demands “profits” they haven’t earned.
Jim Reminga
via Facebook

Who are the idiots that included these losers?
Winston Galt
Walnut Creek, California

Grow up, Fast Company.
Spencer Gilbert
via Facebook

You list a “political movement” as the seventh most influential “company.” Seriously? I might expect this from the Huffington Post or Media Matters but not Fast Company. I could have picked up the New York Slimes to read this. How much thought did you give this?
Chris Fredericks
Los Angeles

With the exception of the nonprofits, all the other companies listed on the “Most Innovative Companies” feature are (or want to be) part of the 1% that Occupy considers the enemy. Occupy will utilize their technology, but they don’t want to emulate them. Occupy protesters don’t want to build; they want to destroy. They don’t want to create; they want to ruin. That’s innovative?
Bruce Hurwitz
New York

1. Not a company. 2. Not innovative. Whatever else you might feel about the movement is irrelevant.
Robert Greer
Dekalb, Illinois

I like the universal “design” aspects of OWS, as well as the viral communication leverage. It has silenced the Tea Party, moved its game into the local political process, and may even move to the lobbying space. Fast Company made an excellent outside-the-box decision.
Trent Spriggs
via Facebook

“The venture capitalist Fred Wilson has written that entrepreneurs are likely onto something big when they’re mocked and misunderstood.” “Misunderstood” is a generous word to associate with Occupy. Whether or not you believe in the movement is irrelevant. The point that Occupy’s message and purpose are inarticulate undermines any change it’s hoping to achieve. It’s a fast company that’s stuck in neutral.
Katie Cipolla
Philadelphia

Corporations could learn a lot from OWS. It’s refreshing to have journalism that questions norms rather than reinforces them. This is why I subscribe.
Jeff Girton
via Facebook

