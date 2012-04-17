Reader’s Feedback: March 2012

I love the comment “Money touches every human being.” As someone who has spent 12-plus years in international banking, I know this is revolutionary in the payment world.

Lisa Mitchell

Shanghai

Just read @FastCompany on z plane. I didn’t think my crush for @jack could grow deeper. Man, was I wrong. #Smartissexy

@psimadethis

Check out Square via @FastCompany and a happy customer of Square. . . . The sickest app for taking and making payments!

@faheemday

Nobody inspires creativity, ambition, and achievement more than @jack. Great profile of him + @Square

@jasongelman

The next Steve Jobs? I guess we will find out.

Josh Greenwood

Louisville, Kentucky

A true hero of the 21st century. I’ve been following him since Twitter started.

@sockwa

Sounds like Starbucks & H. Schultz might need to watch out for @Jack Dorsey & @Square

@benwtnb

I would not entrust my card to a guy swiping it onto his phone. Fraud everywhere!

Alex Povolotski

Whitby, Ontario

As someone who works in the processing industry, I can appreciate Square’s simplicity. The downside is, it looks so simple that the merchant ends up getting screwed in the end–especially since you sign up before you even see Square’s complete list of regulations and fees. So, yes, Square is genius. But shame on Square for taking advantage of so many people trying to start their own innovative small businesses.

Nikki Nadeau

Hewlett, New York

“By inventing Twitter, Jack may well have brought down dictators in North Africa and the Middle East. That’s not bad going for one guy.” Excuse me? What a stupid statement. Was it Paul Revere who warned that the English were coming or some guy who invented the stirrup?

Jason Brown

Auckland, New Zealand

The expert says:

Actually, Paul Revere was one of three riders who went to alert the local militia that the troops were moving out from Boston. He was not running through streets yelling, “The British are coming!” because, of course, everyone here was British, including Revere.

Robert Allison

Historian, Suffolk University