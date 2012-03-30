TEDx Plans To Occupy Wall Street

TEDx, the TED-approved “ideas worth spreading” event empire, has landed in an unlikely place–the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE is hosting the first TEDx WallStreet on Friday, March 30, in a conference that’s bringing TED’s futurist ethos to the often straightlaced world of New York finance. Speakers include CNBC personality Jim Cramer, StudentsFirst CEO and former Washington, D.C. school chancellor Michelle Rhee, Fuel Outdoor founder Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, and venture capitalist/Singularity University cofounder David Rose.

According to TEDx WallStreet founder Jonathan Ende, the event has been in the works approximately one year. Although thousands of TEDx talks have taken place in the past, TEDxWallStreet is one of the first aimed directly at the tech sector. Ende stressed that this particular TEDx iteration is not a traditional finance conference; he instead calls it “an exciting platform for the brightest, most inspiring minds in and around the Wall Street community to put them on a global stage to share their most compelling ideas worth spreading.” The official theme of the conference (and, given the TEDx format, there’s almost always one) is “Redefining Success.”

In a coastal rivalry twist, TEDx WallStreet isn’t even the only TEDx conference aimed at the finance community. TEDx NewWallStreet took place on March 11 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. Participants at the West Coast conference included former Intuit CEO Bob Harris, and MultiFunding CEO Ami Kassar. The event was held to encourage Silicon Valley to become “the new Wall Street.”

TEDx WallStreet staff are scheduled to ring the NYSE Closing Bell at 4 p.m. Eastern today; the event is also being livecast.

