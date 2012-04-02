Everything You Need To Know About Innovation You Learned In Grade School

“I wish someone had told me how important my sixth-grade science class was going to be in leadership,” says Scott Roen, VP of Digital Marketing and Innovation at American Express.

Sixth grade was when he learned about the scientific method and how to develop and test a hypothesis. Roen believes hypothesis testing is critical to innovation because, “by definition, innovation is new, it hasn’t been done before, and the outcomes are unknown. The key is to test your hypothesis and get your learning as quickly and efficiently as possible. That’s what the Lean Startup methodology is all about.” For those unfamiliar with the concept, it’s a method pioneered by Eric Ries (author of the popular blog on entrepreneurism, Startup Lessons Learned), which tries to rework how startups are built from the bottom up.

Fast Company sat down with Roen, who is participating in our upcoming Innovation Uncensored event, to discuss his thoughts on innovation and leadership.

People tend to think of innovation as an “aha” or “light bulb” moment, but most successful innovation is much more structured and disciplined.

FAST COMPANY: How do you define innovation?

SCOTT ROEN: Industrial designer Jay Doblin’s “Ten Types of Innovation” framework has demonstrated that organizations that integrate multiple types of innovation together have a higher likelihood of succeeding, and so I look at new concepts and ask which of the ten types of innovation are addressed.

Can you provide an example?

We may uncover an incredible new feature to add to OPEN Forum, but does it leverage our network in an innovative way, does it redefine how we service customers, does it uniquely leverage our brand? If it does, we’re hitting four of Doblin’s ten innovation types. If we’re focused on just one type of innovation, we are missing big opportunities and limiting our success. When you look at some of our recent breakthrough successes, such as driving over 100MM people to shop at local businesses on Small Business Saturday, you realize this was more than an “aha” moment, it was disciplined execution across multiple components of innovation.