Fast Company Is Hiring A Digital Project Manager – Is It You?

Fast Company’s growing Marketing team is looking for an experienced Digital Project Manager to oversee strategic planning as well as day-to-day implementations of custom advertising opportunities with the site. The ideal candidate will be a creative digital thinker with experience in online ad operations and ad sales, along with a deep familiarity with the breadth of technologies and processes used in online advertising. The candidate must be able to balance user experience, paid advertising, and editorial integrity with sales and client expectations.

Responsibilities:

Serve as daily point of contact for internal and external contacts to ensure that all digital program elements deliver on what was sold, are developed in a timely fashion, and are launched on time.

Develop accurate and informed scopes of work including schedules and budgets.

Manage multiple freelance writers, developers, designers, and agencies to help produce program elements on time and on limited budgets.

Manage day-to-day relationships with advertisers; gather assets and approvals; push to keep production schedules in place.

Monitor each program, addressing any issues that arise quickly and efficiently.

Track success of programs, compile results and provide recommendations for future programs, with ultimate goal of program renewal and incremental revenue.

Identify emerging trends in digital marketing and develop innovative and revenue-generating program ideas.

Cultivate and nurture positive working relationships with internal departments including sales/marketing, editorial, ad ops, production, and clients/agencies.

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree.

3+ years experience in a similar role, with experience of digital advertising a must.

Excellent project management skills, including a knowledge of the work flows for interactive relationship marketing and complex web design execution.

Ability to develop ad creative; copy writing experience a must.

Strong analytical skills including a working understanding of Omniture metrics, comScore, Nielsen, Dynamic Logic and other primary research tools.

Knowledge and know-how of HTML, Photoshop, Basecamp, Pivotal and DART for Publishers a plus.

Strong understanding of social network capabilities (Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, Instagram, Pinterest, etc); custom project experience with Facebook a plus.

Ability to work both independently and with a group, be proactive, resourceful, and demonstrate a sense of urgency and the ability to problem-solve.

Effective presentation, oral/written communication, critical thinking/problem solving and interpersonal skills.

For consideration please send a cover letter and resume to tmitchell [at] fastcompany [dot] com.

[Image: Flickr user Gerlos]