U.S. Invests $200 Million In Data Research, Amazon To Host 1000 Genomes Project Data, Tim Cook Visits Foxconn

Government Announces $200 Million For Data Projects . The White House is taking on big data in a big way. Six top agencies are about to announce $200 million in funding for data projects as part of the Big Data Research and Development Initiative to help boost research in security, artificial intelligence, genomics, and much more. The annoucement will be broadcast in a video live stream starting at 2 p.m. EST today. –-NS

–Updated 11:30 a.m. EST

Amazon Hosts 1000 Genomes Data. Amazon and the NIH are teaming up to host a public database storing the genetic information gathered by the 1000 Genomes Project. That’s 200 TB of data going up on the cloud, making it the biggest repository of genome data that researchers anywhere in the world can access for free. —NS

–Updated 11:20 a.m. EST

Tim Cook Visits Foxconn Factory In Zhengzhou. After being photographed at an Apple Store earlier in the week, Tim Cook visited a new Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou. (Cook followed that up by calling on China’s Vice Premier.) It looks like Apple is doing its best to visibly demonstrate it is taking activities at the Foxconn plants seriously. Apple has also taken to updating its website with monthly reports of employment conditions at Foxconn facilities. —NS

Raspberry Pi Delayed Further Over Certification. The two companies manufacturing the Raspberry Pi are pushing back its delivery date until the units can certified with the “CE” mark. While the folks at the Pi Foundation believe this is unnecessary step since the board was not a complete computer, they are working with manufacturers to get this additional approval as soon as possible. 2,000 units have shipped to the U.K. so far. —NS