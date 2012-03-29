CGI University Gets Involved: Microscholarships, Hens For Haiti, WaterWheels, And More

How many students does it take to screw in a compact fluorescent lightbulb? Tony Anderson, Morehouse College ’08, can answer that.

Together with college friend Marcus Penny, they founded Retrofit A Million (LRAM) for the purpose of capturing and replacing 1 million incandescent light bulbs with compact florescent bulbs in homes in low-income neighborhoods. So far, 1,000 student volunteers from several universities have screwed in 40,000 bulbs.

The bonus is that these student volunteers have also installed water-efficiency devices, including shower heads, low-flow toilets, and bathroom and kitchen sink aerators. “Having spent just over $78,000, LRAM has achieved over $7 million in energy and water savings,” Anderson said in an interview. “That’s an 89:1 return on investment.”

Anderson launched LRAM with the award that he received at the first annual Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U), led by President Clinton in 2008. Each year at CGI U, college students from around the world compete in presenting practical solutions to address global challenges. This weekend, CGI U convenes its fifth annual event bringing together 1,000 students from 250 schools from around the world.

Here are a few more of the 3,000 commitments to action made by students, universities, and youth groups.

Funding high school scholarships for students in emerging countries for $150.



Matt Severson conceived his project during a trip to Tanzania when he completed high school in 2007. It was then that Severson met elementary school student John Medo (pictured above, with Severson), whose lifetime aspiration to become president was limited by the prohibitive expense of $150 for high-school tuition. Severson’s encounter with Medo inspired him to think bigger than merely helping the one young Tanzanian student.