60 Years of UPS Philanthropy

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The UPS Foundation is the charitable arm of UPS, supporting five key focus areas: Economic and Global Literacy, Environmental Sustainability, Nonprofit Effectiveness, Diversity, and Community Safety. By leveraging the skills and abilities of UPS employees as well as the resources and advanced technology of the company, The UPS Foundation has been making a global impact for over 60 years.


