Bump Launches Payments App To Let You Share Money By Tapping Phones Together

Bump, the app that lets users “bump” smartphones together to share contacts and photos, is launching another service to let users pay the same way. It’s called Bump Pay.

It’s a simple solution, powered by PayPal, and designed to solve the headache of splitting drink or dinner tabs. Similar solutions exist, including one from Venmo and even PayPal’s own Bump-enabled app which came out in 2010. (ING Direct’s tech is also made possible by Bump.) But now Bump, an app that’s been downloaded by more than 80 million users, has decided to introduce a new app, rather than update its original.

“We certainly could have put it into the Bump app, and in the future, that’s not totally out of the question,” cofounder and CEO David Lieb tells Fast Company. “But we wanted to test this idea out as a separate app

to see if Bump Pay is interesting and useful enough to people, rather than conflating it with Bump right now.”

It’s a problem many developers–at companies large and small–face when introducing new features. When Bump added calendar and music sharing to its app for version 2.0, the features saw little traction: Just tens of thousands of songs were shared daily, while calendar sharing represented less than 1% of usage. So Lieb spent a lot of time cutting feature after feature (including the ability to share music, calendars, and apps) to whittle his service down to a core set of simple tools–a decision that caused a backlash when he released the pared-down Bump 3.0. (Google, Facebook, and Twitter, too, have endured criticism for similar actions.)