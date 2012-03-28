Strategic Thinking: Why Most Small Business Owners Don’t Do It Enough

As a business owner or manager, there are basically two ways in which you can spend your time. The first is working within the business. This includes every level of operations, from customer service to sales to production to accounting. The second option is strategic thinking–high level analysis, thought, and planning. Examples of strategic thinking include creating a business development plan or developing new systems of production and fulfillment.

Strategic thinking is working on your business–planning, strategizing, analyzing the market, adjusting course, etc. Working within your business is essentially keeping the systems running.

For a business to be successful, both levels of engagement are vital. Without a skilled team to operate the business, nothing happens. And without high-level planning, the business has no direction or strategic purpose.

Unfortunately, most small business owners spend virtually all of their time operating their business, and no time thinking strategically about it. It’s not hard to understand why–as a one-man shop (or even as the leader of a small team), there’s always something demanding attention. Upset customers, employees calling in sick, suppliers showing up late… it’s one thing after the next.

But the net result is a business that is floating aimlessly through the marketplace, going wherever the current may take it. In order to build an exceptional business, you must devote the necessary time to strategic planning. That can be a challenge–but here are three solutions that may help:

1) Prioritize your planning time as if it were a client. If a client or a customer needed to sit down with you for 30 minutes this week, I guarantee that you’d find a way to make it happen. Schedule time each week (30 minutes, an hour, whatever you think is necessary) for strategic planning and treat it like a client engagement.