Layar Wants To Turn Print Pages Into Augmented Reality Gateways

The Dutch national post service posts a magazine called “Er is post!” through every household’s letterbox every quarter but this week’s edition has something extra-dimensional to it–augmented reality via Layar. Think of it as scratch-n-sniff for the Internet era.

Layar’s blog post points out that readers can interact with every page in the magazine that has a Layar logo–Layar has pre-programmed the app to deliver specific extra information that relates to every one of these pages. The user simply has to tap at the augmented pop-over and get taken to websites, Facebook like actions, YouTube videos, apps, and so on. The video demonstrates:

It’s about making a traditional printed page “pop” more, and it’s about adding a long tail to printed advertising–ensuring that the user remains engaged with the brand for more time, and in more meaningful ways than simply absorbing the static information from fixed words and images.

People have tried this for years. There’s the recent and strange love affair with QR codes, for example. You’ll probably remember when it was cool to have red/green “3-D” adverts in magazines. And if you’ve never heard of CueCat then do yourself a favor and look it up–it’s an example of early “augmented” information related to magazines that relied on barcodes and a computer…and it was such a disastrously failed experiment that there have to be several lessons in here for Layar concerning information sharing and audience engagement.