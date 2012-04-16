For Lexus, Acura, And Airbnb, The Center Of The Mobile Galaxy Is Durham, NC

All around the country, Americans are dreaming big. Their boldest ideas are changing their communities–and having a ripple effect throughout the world.

Cigarettes and technology startups have at least one thing in common: Durham, North Carolina. One hundred fifty years ago, Durham-based entrepreneurs Washington Duke and W.T. Blackwell battled for tobacco sovereignty in a 19th century-style version of Microsoft v. Apple. American Tobacco Company, makers of Lucky Strike, emerged and formed the backbone of North Carolina’s economy for the next century.

Today, Durham’s innovation scene is kindled by tech giants like IBM, Lenovo, and about 140 other companies with stakes in the ground at the 7,000-acre Research Triangle Park. It’s an unincorporated area, a swath of land belonging to no municipality, dedicated to R&D. Its secret sauce is a steady stream of computer science graduates from nearby Duke University, NCSU, and UNC-Chapel Hill, making the area a tech recruiting oasis, an electromagnet for technology companies in the American South, and a place prominent U.S. startups like Airbnb choose to outsource their design and development.

“In today’s competitive atmosphere, sourcing, recruiting, and hiring a capable Android team could’ve easily taken upwards of six months,” says Andrew Vilcsak, mobile platform lead at Silicon Valley-based Airbnb, recently valued at $1.3 billion. Instead of outsourcing work for its much-needed Android application overseas, Airbnb sought out Two Toasters, a 14-person mobile product shop in Durham with a reputation for execution. “We really viewed Two Toasters as a temporary extension of our internal team, rather than simply a distinct group of contractors,” Vilcsak says.

Makers of mobile apps for Yipit, Lexus, Acura, GateGuru, Go Try It On, and others, Two Toasters chose Durham because of its concentration of mobile programming talent.

“People need mobile, and most recognize they need it fast,” says Simon Kirk of Great Circle Management Company, who consults for Two Toasters. “The combination of speed and the ability to deliver technically complex products are reasons to use external resources.”