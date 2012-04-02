Organovo CEO Keith Murphy Is Refilling The Cartridge For Printing Human Organs

“If someone asked the question in 1960, ‘How long would it take to put a man on the moon,’ they would have one answer. And if someone asked the question in 1964 they would have a very different answer,” says Keith Murphy, CEO and cofounder of the biotechnology startup, Organovo.

Sometimes groundbreaking scientific advances never thought possible are actually just around the corner. And the breakthrough Murphy’s referring to here is one that his company’s been working toward since 2008: the creation of a functioning human organ in a lab with the help of 3-D bioprinting technology.

Here’s how it works: First, Organovo creates a “bio-ink” out of human cells, collected from biopsies or stem cell sources. Researchers then feed those “cell droplets” into a 3-D printer and program the arrangement of the droplets using custom-built software. “At that point, it’s kind of like working with Legos,” Murphy says. Currently, Organovo can build blood vessels along with various types of connective tissue, or fibrosis.

While Organovo’s not alone in using 3-D printer technology to create biological material, other companies’ creations generally require the use of a synthetic polymer scaffolding to keep the cell structures from falling apart. But Organovo has found a way to keep the cells together without introducing any foreign substances, making it as close to the real thing as possible.

“Our system can get you to a fully cellular structure which is important if you’re trying to study the behavior of cells in their natural environment,” says Murphy.