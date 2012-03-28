Google Drive Arriving Next Week?, U.S. Government And Companies Are Vulnerable To Hacks, Obama Joins Pinterest

Time Spent On Facebook Up 14% Since Last Year . You didn’t think Facebook was going to get any less addictive, did you? In an amendment to their S-1 filing, Facebook has noted that each viewer is spending (on average) 14% more time on Facebook this January than January last year. —NS



Twitter Working On Unfollow Bug Swatter. Twitter has acknowledged the existence of a curious bug that’s been plaguing users the past few days, mysteriously prompting them to re-follow users they follow already. Twitter has told TechCrunch they’ve spotted the unusual unfollow bug, and “are working to fix it.”

–Updated 11:10 a.m. EST

Google Drive May Arrive In April. The rumors are making the rounds again–Google‘s cloud storage service Google Drive may be ripe to spring in early April, GigaOM has heard. When it finally shows up, GDrive will challenge services like Apple‘s iCloud and of course Dropbox. And it’ll be yet another indication that Google’s shifting its innovation focus slightly beyond just search. —NS

–Updated 6:45 a.m. EST

U.S. Companies And Government Are Vulnerable To Hacks. The FBI’s exiting cyber security chief Shawn Henry has warned that companies in the U.S. have insufficient protection against hackers and other cyber threats, leaving them dangerously vulnerable to financial and legal risks, the Wall Street Journal reports. Speaking in a similar key, Richard Clark, ex-cyber security adviser of the White House explains to Smithsonian Magazine that the U.S. as a nation is vulnerable to hack attacks too–while the government is aggressive about its cyber offense, that strategy isn’t backed by a hardy defense. —NS