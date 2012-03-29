ShoeDazzle Ditches Monthly Subscriptions For Boutique-Style Pampering

ShoeDazzle started out as one of the new generation of consumer startups centered around a monthly subscription model: Sign up for the service and you get a new pair of pumps (or wedges, or boots, or stilettos, or…) every month for a mere $39.95. And they were celebrity-endorsed, no less.

But today, after just three years in operation, ShoeDazzle is announcing it is jettisoning the subscriptions. Does that mean they were a bust? Or is there something more profound at work?

The latter, say ShoeDazzle executives and investors. The subscription angle certainly garnered the company signup-fueling coverage when it first opened its doors back in March 2009 (as did the fact that cofounder Kim Kardashian was helping curate the company’s selection of proprietary footgear).

But ShoeDazzle’s real insight, CEO Bill Strauss tells Fast Company, and the thing executives say will send it zooming ahead of its competitors, is something that has gotten a little less play: the site’s personalization and pampering strategy that is perhaps the real key to the company’s astronomic growth. Over the last year, the site’s number of “members” has tripled from 3 million to 10 million.

(The company doesn’t release revenue figures, but Strauss says the growth in those numbers is “following in a similar growth pattern” to the surge in users.)

Every month, the ShoeDazzle system culls its new inventory and drops a curated selection into each user’s personal “Showroom.” The curations are based, initially, on a survey the user fills out to establish their taste profile. Over time, the recommendation algorithm gets more sophisticated as it takes into account the user’s actual purchases. The result is a collection of items users feel have been handpicked just for them.