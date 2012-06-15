Tips for Choosing the Right Car Rental

With 8,500 locations in some 150 countries around the globe, Hertz is the largest airport rental brand in the world. It’s the leading rental service in the U.S. with offices in 94 major airports in Europe, as well as Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and the Middle East. Check out a selection of new options for different travel styles and business needs.

Service: Hertz Rent a Car

What it is: A traditional rental service which has been operating for more than 90 years.

How it works: Reserve a car online or call toll free for more information.

Benefits: Convenient airport pickup and drop-off make it great for business trips.

Great for: Out-of-town sales meetings and conventions.

Service: Green Traveler Collection



What it is: First introduced in 2006, Hertz offers a collection of fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly cars, such as the Toyota Prius Hybrid.