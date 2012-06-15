Tips for Choosing the Right Car Rental

With 8,500 locations in some 150 countries around the globe, Hertz is the largest airport rental brand in the world. It’s the leading rental service in the U.S. with offices in 94 major airports in Europe, as well as Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and the Middle East. Check out a selection of new options for different travel styles and business needs.
Service: Hertz Rent a Car
What it is: A traditional rental service which has been operating for more than 90 years.
How it works: Reserve a car online or call toll free for more information.
Benefits: Convenient airport pickup and drop-off make it great for business trips.
Great for: Out-of-town sales meetings and conventions.
Service: Green Traveler Collection
What it is: First introduced in 2006, Hertz offers a collection of fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly cars, such as the Toyota Prius Hybrid.
How it works: Select “Green Traveler Collection” from the Rental Car Type dropdown box when reserving online.
Benefits: Lets you drive green even when you’re out of town for work.
Great for: Business trips that require a lot of driving.
Service: Hertz On Demand
What it is: A free, global car-sharing service in the U.S., Canada, and Europe that offers the luxuries of having a car, such as hourly rentals and 24/7 access, without the hassles of full-time ownership.
How it works: The free membership has no annual fees and allows you to book a car by the hour or day with gas and insurance included for up to 180 miles per 24 hours.
Benefits: Use it one way or roundtrip to the airport.
Great for: Meetings in your home city and trips to the airport.
Service: Hertz Multi-Month
What it is: A long-term car rental service with special low multi-month rates on a full range of vehicles, including hybrids, SUVs, and minivans.
How it works: Book online or at more than 1,700 convenient Hertz Local Edition locations in the U.S.
Benefits: A flexible vehicle exchange option and no mileage limits or penalties.
Great for: Consultants and contract positions.
