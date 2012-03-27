3 Ways That Google Is Searching To Secure Its Future

Google is apparently poised to launch its own third-party Net commenting platform in direct response to Facebook, which is increasingly being used as a commenting gateway on many sites. Meanwhile it’s also moved to better promote its new consolidated app store “Play” and tie it to its social network Google+. Taken together, those don’t look like the actions of a company that’s centered on searching the Net and selling ads against such searches.

Several upcoming new features for Google were discussed at G-Saudi Arabia recently, according to the Tech-WD blog. Perhaps chief among these was the new commenting platform. It’s thought that the platform will link deeply into Google’s complex offering of online services–probably tapping search somewhere–and be linked to its Google+ social network. Google’s also placing more emphasis on the rest of its stable of products by placing Play, its new aggregated app store “anti-iTunes” affair, into its new black top-bar on its webpages. That means Play is exposed to users if they’re using Android devices or any one of Google’s many web products.

Another thing Google’s said to be about to do, according to the same rumor, is roll out vanity URLs for Google+. This makes sense, given the increasing use of social networks as primary points of contact for netizens, is a move on from Google’s initial mistake over Google+ handles, and marries up with the moves made by other social networks.

Like Facebook. In fact all these tiny changes and big plans are largely about Facebook. Facebook is making itself felt everywhere online with an explosion of “likes” on websites and increasing use of Facebook as a third-party commenting system. As a commenting gateway Facebook offers a couple of benefits: It means users don’t necessarily have to set up a new profile on every blog they want to comment on, the log-in process is a bit simpler (both of which lower barriers to actually commenting) and because commenters are positively identified by their Facebook profile you may hope there’s less trolling and more responsible commenting.

Google is obviously keen to inject itself into this marketspace, and technically speaking you could suggest Google+ is a better system for web comments than Facebook, because while it’s an ancillary use of Facebook’s systems, Google+’s core design is about threaded “discussions” on + posts. A search component to +-based web comments would allow Google to index comments in its search results, and that could make it very powerful indeed. It could also, inevitably, allow Google to collect more data on its users’ habits and preferences in order to serve them up better adverts (it’s not too extreme to speculate that Google may even inject tiny ads into online comments), and that’s something that’ll be easier now Google’s controversially collated all its user profiles.

But apart from seeing a commenting market opportunity that’s ripe for Google-ification, if you remember that Google’s also promoting Play as a sort-of rival to iTunes and is ever-more threading the social networking powers of Google+ into its many services, then a bigger picture emerges. Google is perhaps conscious that search may not be its core business in the medium term. By core business we mean “main vehicle for serving up advertising,” of course, because that’s really what Google’s all about…but you can see our point.