HBO And MLB Launch On Xbox Live, Pottermore Starts Selling Harry Potter E-Books, Google To Launch Commenting Platform

Babbel Hits Android. Babbel is already a successful language learning tool on iPhones and iPads, claiming 5 million users learning in over 200 countries, and it’s just announced it’s hitting Android devices now as a free app. It will also arrive as an e-book soon to complement its web app and smartphone apps. –KE

Nelson Mandela Archive Goes Online. Google’s Culture Institute has added another trove of documents to its digital library. The new website, containing archival documents, photos and videos connected to Nelson Mandela’s life, was assembled with help from the Nelson Mandela Centre For Memory in Johannesburg. —NS Google To Take On Facebook With Commenting Platform. Google is planning a web-wide commenting system that will take on Facebook’s omnipresent “Comment” boxes, TheNextWeb has heard. The system will be integrated into third-party sites, and comments will be fed into Google’s search index to be archived. With such a social bent, it looks like Google+ will play a key role in this rollout as well. —NS –Updated 7:30 a.m. EST Today’s Google Doodle features the Crown Hall at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, one of architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s masterpieces. Today marks Mies’ 126th birthday. LulzSec Hacks Military Dating Website. LulzSec, associated with hacking group Anonymous, is still up to tricks after its leader and members were arrested earlier this month. In its latest attack, the group fessed up to hacking the Military Singles dating website, and has released passwords and user information of more than 170,000 members. —NS

Zuck’s Harvard Emails Suggest Ceglia’s Facebook Claim Was Faked. Facebook‘s lawyers have unearthed Mark Zuckerberg‘s emails from Harvard’s servers, dating back to a week before he launched Facebook, in a bid to dismiss Paul Ceglia’s claims to 50% of the company. While the records showed that Zuckerberg and Ceglia were working together on a system called StreetFax, Facebook said there was no record of the emails Ceglia produced to back his Facebook claim, which could imply those were faked. —NS Rovio Buys Futuremark. Angry Birds makers Rovio have bought up a Finnish game makers Futuremark Games Studio. Futuremark’s Shattered Horizon, like Rovio’s Angry Birds Space, involves targets suspended in a zero-gravity environment. —NS –Updated 5:45 a.m. EST Yesterday’s Fast Feed: Twitter Rolling Out Self-Serve Ads, Angry Birds Space Sees 10 Million Downloads, Square Spruces Up Card Case, and more!