Is Your Company Selling Aspirin, Or Vitamins?

If you have a burning headache, you’ll do whatever it takes to subdue it. If it’s 3 a.m. on a cold, snowy night and you are out of painkillers, you’ll bundle up, drive to a 24-hour pharmacy, and desperately pay nearly any cost to alleviate your pain.

Vitamins are a different story. They are a nice-to-have, not a gotta-have-right-now. You certainly won’t race out in the middle of the night for them. You’ll think twice about the cost, get to them when convenient, and likely forget them altogether on a semi-regular basis.

As a marketer, entrepreneur, or business leader, ask yourself…are you selling aspirin or vitamins?

It turns out that selling vitamins is roughly 10 times more difficult since you are marketing an “optional” product. Vitamin purchases lack urgency, are frequently price-sensitive, and offer the customer the viable alternative to doing absolutely nothing.

It’s obvious that fixing a broken furnace, diabetes meds, and basic food are in the “aspirin” category. It’s also obvious that fashion magazines, luxury vacations, and diamond bracelets are “vitamins.” But it’s likely the product you or your company sells is somewhere in the middle.

The difference is often how the product is positioned and marketed. Savvy brands fork over millions to their agencies to advertise their latest gear as “must haves.” If you don’t have the cash, try tapping into your own creativity and making sure you are standing out from the pack with a truly compelling offering.