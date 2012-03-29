Has Innovation Lost Its Meaning? Percolate’s Noah Brier On Its True Definition

“For better or worse, the word ‘innovation’ has come to represent so much that it seems to have lost most of its meaning,” says Noah Brier, cofounder of Percolate , a company that helps brands create content on a social scale.

So a few years ago, Brier decided to read some of the early writings of Josef Schumpter, the first person to really talk about innovation in the field.

“Reading his stuff really opened my eyes, as he had a very specific definition of innovation: The commercialization of an invention,” says Brier. “In that way, he saw the act of innovation as totally separate from the act of invention, and in my interpretation, defined innovation as successfully finding a market for a new idea. Innovation is part of a process that involves creating something new (invention), figuring out how to commercialize it (innovation) and then actually getting to adopt it (marketing).”

Brier is one of the participants in Fast Company's upcoming Innovation Uncensored event



Fast Company sat down with Brier to get a taste for what's to come and to hear more of his ideas about innovation, creativity, and how companies are using them in social media today.

FAST COMPANY: Tell me more about Percolate.

NOAH BRIER: Over the last few years, brands have been collecting fans and followers across social channels, and now they’re starting to realize they don’t know what to say. I see the big shift in marketing as being the move from campaigns to a sustained communications strategy, and we’re trying to help brands get there by building technology to manage and support their content creation on the web.

Creativity, to me, is about being open to ideas and observant of the ideas, experiences, and products that don’t work quite right in the world (because those are the ones that need fixing).

How do you go about creating a culture of innovation?